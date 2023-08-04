THE IDEAL AGITATION

A BRISK debate has now for some time been going on between two of our contemporaries as to the sort of agitation that serves its purpose. One deplored in a recent issue “the paucity of information and lack of knowledge and thought exhibited by our politicians during the salt tax debate,” and added that as a result of this “great weak point” in the agitation, “the government refused to look facts in the face and remained adamant.” To this plaintive note, the other gives the following characteristic reply: “Does our contemporary seriously believe that it is the lack of well-informed criticism that accounts for the adamantine attitude and autocratic behaviour of the present-day bureaucrats? Does he mean to seriously argue that well-informed criticism alone will drive out autocracy from the present bureaucracy and bend it to the will of the people? If the belief of our contemporary, as inferred from his foregoing observations, had been well founded, then a Gokhale, a Naoroji or a Romesh Chandra Dutt would have singly won self-government for India long ago, not to speak of the old Congress, which never suffered, even according to its most inimical critics, from any laxity in this direction or dilettante empiricism in combating every figure or statement made by the Government of India.” If we may for once play the role of a self-appointed umpire, we will say that the two journals are both right and wrong. It is impossible to deny that criticism in order to serve any useful, rational, honest purpose, whether under a parliamentary form of government or any other, must be well-informed.