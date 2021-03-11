THE INCHCAPE COMMITTEE

AS might have been expected, the announcement that Lord Inchcape has been asked and has consented to preside over a retrenchment Committee in India, on the lines of the Geddes Committee in England, has received public attention in this country. Barring the question of responsible government, of which it forms an important part, this question of retrenchment is of the most vital importance to the people, and the feeling everywhere is that the step the Government has taken now is a step it ought to have taken long ago. The rapidity with which both civil and military expenditure have been growing has been made the subject of frequent and bitter complaints not merely in the nationalist press and by nationalist politicians, but in the Liberal Press and by Liberal public men of unquestionable moderation and sense of responsibility of Sir Dinshaw Wacha. But as is usual with our Government, it took no notice of this complaint so long as it could possibly help doing so. Indeed it is safe to assert that but for the attitude taken up by the Legislative Assembly during the budget discussion in March last, the position would in all probability have still remained the same. It was the attitude which, coupled with the fact that in this matter a section of the Anglo-Indian opinion itself, led by the Chambers of Commerce on the one hand and such influential journals as the Statesman of Calcutta and the Times of India on the other, was in substantial agreement with Indian opinion, made it impossible for the Government to continue indefinitely in its do-nothing policy, while the example of the British Government in appointing the Geddes Committee and the wide publicity given to that Committee’s recommendations were also bound to have some effect in the same direction.