THE INCHCAPE CUT

THE first and most obvious comment upon the report of the Inchcape Committee is that, judging from the telegraphic summary of its recommendations, the committee appears to have given a wide berth to all questions of policy. Retrenchment under the several heads of expenditure, and especially the most swollen ones, is all very good, but it does not and cannot go to the root of the trouble, unless and until questions of policy are effectively tackled. The most important of these questions are those of Indianisation of the Services and the adoption of an Indian rather than English standard in all branches of the administration and in all departments of the government’s activities. It is obvious that if and so long as this question is not satisfactorily solved, all talk of the Government of India cutting its coat according to its cloth must remain largely futile. At the basis of the present difficulty lies the government’s failure to recognise the essential truth that the cloth with which it must make its coat is Indian both in its length and breadth, and that no amount of manipulation in tailoring will make it anything else. It is all very well to reduce a superfluous office here and a superfluous department there, but so long as the root of the evil remains untouched, there is no guarantee, no reasonable assurance even, that the evil will not reappear in another, perhaps a worse form. We all know what has been happening from year to year in most of the Provinces ever since the new order of things came into existence. At the time of the annual budget, the government, under the pressure of public opinion, especially of public opinion as expressed in the Councils, accepts a certain amount of retrenchment. As the year proceeds, it tries to get back a substantial part of the amount deducted from the annual budget by means of what are called supplementary grants.