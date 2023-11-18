 THE INDIAN BAR : The Tribune India

Lahore, Sunday, November 18, 1923

THE INDIAN BAR



THE ability of the Indian to hold his own against the British, provided equal opportunities are offered to him, is nowhere more clearly demonstrated than in the case of the Bench and Bar in India. During the last 40 years or so, India has produced scores of well-known lawyers who have adorned the highest courts with their erudition and impartiality, and have greatly increased the prestige and dignity of the Bar by their eminent attainments, and this in spite of the fact that the Indian vakils have always been greatly handicapped as against the barristers. According to the law governing the conduct and status of lawyers practising in Indian courts, the barristers are given a privileged position in various matters of everyday interest as against the vakils. The most unfair of these invidious distinctions is that no vakil can appear in a High Court on the original side. Under this rule, men like Justice Ranade, Sir NG Chandavarkar, Sir Rash Behari Ghosh, Sir Bhashyam Iyengar and a host of other eminent vakils were debarred from appearing in cases heard by High Courts in their original jurisdiction, while the junior-most barristers can claim that privilege. Another unjust distinction that the present legal practitioners’ law prescribes is that while barristers can practise in the High Courts from the very start of their career, the law graduates of Indian universities are not allowed to do so until after they have been in the profession for a number of years. That there is no justification for this differential treatment is absolutely clear, because while a barrister fresh from England is ignorant of Indian law and practice, the Indian pleader has a thorough knowledge of both.

