The Influence of Whitehall

EVER since the Governor-General took his extraordinary action, the impression has been abroad that His Excellency is not an entirely free agent in this matter; that, in fact, his hands have been forced by the Secretary of State working under the influence of the Princes, some of whom are in England at this time or have been there during the last few months. This impression forms the basis both of the resolutions, and of the questions to be put by Mr. Neogy, which are so framed as to leave no way of escape to the Government unless it chooses to seek protection in its power of refusing to give a reply. Among these questions are the following:--“Is it a fact that the Secretary of State viewed with disfavour certain aspects of the Press Law Repeal and Amendment Act of 1922? If so, on what grounds? Is it a fact that the Secretary of State made a definite suggestion for the enactment of a legislative measure giving protection to the Indian Princes and Chiefs against seditious attacks in the Press in British India? Is it also a fact that the Secretary of State intimated the possibility of His Majesty in Council signifying his disallowance of the Press Law Repeal and Amendment Act, if a legislative measure giving protection to the Indian Princes and Chiefs was not enacted?” If the reply to these questions is in the affirmative, it must be clear that the greater part of the responsibility for the Governor-General’s blunder in this matter must be fixed upon the India Office. After all, the Government of India is in a position of definite legal and constitutional subordination to the India Office, and if in any matter it acts merely as the agent of the latter, no one can pretend not to understand its position, even though its action may be indefensible from the higher point of view of statesmanship or the moral law.