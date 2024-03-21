COLONEL Wedgwood never made a truer remark than when he said, in reply to a rebuke administered by the then Secretary of State for India to the Labour Party for its befriending of the Indian cause, that it would be a bad day for both England and India if the latter were driven to the conclusion that it had no friend in England. For the same reason, few things in India could be more unfortunate than an impression in the minds of the people that in the constitutional struggle in which they are engaged, the sympathies of the judiciary are actively on the other side. We say ‘actively’ because, to some extent, cooperation between the judiciary and the executive is more or less unavoidable. Even if we leave out of account the fact that in its highest grades, the judiciary is still preponderantly European and the subordinate judiciary is still largely under the thumb of the executive, owing to the continued combination of judicial and executive functions as well as services. The very fact that the law in India is in the last resort still executive-made is bound to make it difficult for the judiciary to maintain that lofty attitude in the political and semi-political cases arising out of the present constitutional struggle, which is embodied in the famous saying that justice shall be done even though the heavens might fall. It is impossible to think of a more obnoxious measure than the Press Act, and yet there is only one important case or record, and that case is in our own province, in which a High Court was able to give relief to a person aggrieved by an order under this Act.

