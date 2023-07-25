THE KENYA PROBLEM

AS anticipated in these columns, the Viceroy pleaded his inability to make an official announcement on the Kenya question at the interview that took place between His Excellency and 15 non-official members of the Council of State on Saturday. Nevertheless, both the interview and the debate that took place on the subject in the Legislative Assembly on the same day did serve a useful purpose in affording fresh, unmistakable evidence to the British Government, if such was really needed, of the strength and intensity of the feeling in India in this matter. On the non-official side, there was no attempt whatever at mincing words. Even the members of the Council of State, not usually distinguished either for an excess of courage or for an excess of zeal for the safeguarding of Indian honour and interests, had no hesitation on this occasion in calling a spade a spade. “Indian claims in Kenya, on the basic and fundamental principle of equality,” they said, “were affirmed by the Imperial Conference in 1921, and if that solemn pledge were to be abandoned on the very first occasion of its application in deference to a noisy agitation, accompanied by unconstitutional threats of violence, a great blow would be struck at India’s faith in British justice. The consequence of such an event ought to become a serious menace to the solidarity of the Empire.” The Assembly was, if anything, a bit more outspoken. One member significantly observed that there was a limit to moderation and declared that the British attitude appeared to him to be that when the Empire was in danger, India was an equal partner in averting it, but when it came to sharing the booty, Indians were outcastes.