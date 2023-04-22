THE KENYA QUESTION

IT was a plain statement with which the Kenya Indian deputation favoured the representative of the Bombay Chronicle who recently interviewed them on behalf of his paper. “The doors of Kenya,” they said, “must remain open to Indian immigrants. From the Governor downwards everybody recognises that the circumstances of Kenya — the facts and figures as regards Indian immigrants — do not require that restrictions should be imposed on Indian immigration, but in order to compel us to give up on the fight for our political rights they are pressing for immigration restrictions amounting to prohibition. This should not be countenanced by the people or the Government of India. As regards other questions of principle, we would oppose any attempt at restriction of Indian rights, though we are quite prepared to meet our European opponents on questions of detail.” Asked as to what they thought the result of the deputation would be, they gave the equally characteristic reply:--“We think there was no necessity for the delegation at all, but as the Colonial Office wished it, we consented to go. We are sure to win because justice is on our side. If we fail in our mission, the failure will not be ours but of British statesmanship. Our watchword is equality or separation.” To us in India, as to our countrymen abroad, a satisfactory solution of the Indian problem in East Africa and in other Colonies, both Crown and self-governing, is the acid test of the reality of the Empire. The only difference between the two classes of Colonies is that while India realises the nature of the difficulty under which British statesmanship labours in the self-governing Dominions, which claim to have an inherent right of determining the composition of their population, there is no such difficulty in the case of the Crown Colonies, where the British Government is still the master.