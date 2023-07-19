IF it be really true, as is stated in a message received by the Associated Press from a Kenya Indian delegate, that a decision has been reached on the Kenya question which has gone against the Indians, it is impossible to think of a graver situation whether from the point of view of India herself or of the Empire. It is certain that India will not take such a decision lying down, and that in spite of her preoccupations, she will do everything in her power to have the unjust decision cancelled. It is perhaps less certain what the attitude of the Government of India will be in the matter, whether it will act as a national government would have done, or would be content with merely making a half-hearted protest and then going to sleep over it. What we can confidently assert is that to the people of India, the attitude of the Government of India in this matter would be as much an acid test of the reality of the Reforms, as the attitude of the British Government itself would be an acid test of the reality of the Empire. If the Government of India will not completely identify itself with the Indian demand as Lord Hardinge did in an analogous case, it will have shown in an even more decisive way than it has done so far that the Reforms are not worth the paper on which they are printed. If the British Government will persist in denying to Indians their birth-right of equality, they will have shown equally effectively that the Empire is not a reality. From this point of view, British statesmanship, both in England and India, is on trial as it never was before, and we warn it in the strongest and most solemn terms of which we are capable that if it fails in this crucial case, the result will be nothing less than a disaster.