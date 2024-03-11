DR Ansari’s cable to the President, National Assembly, Angora, and Maulana Shaukat Ali’s telegram to the Khilafat are two of the many things that show how deeply the reported deposition of the Khalifa and abolition of the Khilafat have stirred the heart of the Muslim community in India. The first tendency, as was perhaps only to be expected in such a case, was to question the correctness of the report. The detailed character of the report, however, soon convinced the most skeptical among Indian Muslims that this was too fragile a reed to lean upon. In reality, the present action of the Angora Assembly cannot be said to have been wholly unexpected by the more shrewd among our Muslim countrymen. When some time ago, the Khalifa was divested of all temporal power, there were not wanting Mussalmans both in and out of India who had no difficulty in perceiving that the action of the Angora Government was only the thin end of the wedge. It was this interpretation of the action that made Aga Khan, in his now famous letter to the Turkish Press, protest against the policy of the Angora Government as tending to weaken Islam throughout the world. It was the same interpretation that made another eminent Mussalman complain that this policy would mean ‘the disintegration of Islam as a moral force’. In India itself, a resolute attempt was made to put as good a face on the action of Angora as was possible in the circumstances, but it did not wholly succeed in preventing uneasiness. The uneasiness has now fully justified itself. Angora has not only completed the process begun by it then, but has carried through the last stage of the process with dramatic suddenness.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...