DR Ansari’s cable to the President, National Assembly, Angora, and Maulana Shaukat Ali’s telegram to the Khilafat are two of the many things that show how deeply the reported deposition of the Khalifa and abolition of the Khilafat have stirred the heart of the Muslim community in India. The first tendency, as was perhaps only to be expected in such a case, was to question the correctness of the report. The detailed character of the report, however, soon convinced the most skeptical among Indian Muslims that this was too fragile a reed to lean upon. In reality, the present action of the Angora Assembly cannot be said to have been wholly unexpected by the more shrewd among our Muslim countrymen. When some time ago, the Khalifa was divested of all temporal power, there were not wanting Mussalmans both in and out of India who had no difficulty in perceiving that the action of the Angora Government was only the thin end of the wedge. It was this interpretation of the action that made Aga Khan, in his now famous letter to the Turkish Press, protest against the policy of the Angora Government as tending to weaken Islam throughout the world. It was the same interpretation that made another eminent Mussalman complain that this policy would mean ‘the disintegration of Islam as a moral force’. In India itself, a resolute attempt was made to put as good a face on the action of Angora as was possible in the circumstances, but it did not wholly succeed in preventing uneasiness. The uneasiness has now fully justified itself. Angora has not only completed the process begun by it then, but has carried through the last stage of the process with dramatic suddenness.

