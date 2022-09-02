THE LAST WORD ON ENQUIRY

TWO of our Legislative Councils have during the last few days discussed motions regarding the treatment of political prisoners, and it is the literal truth to say that in both cases the spokesmen of the Government concerned took up an attitude which public opinion will condemn. In the Behar Council, the motion was for the appointment of a Committee of three non-officials and two officials to enquire into the complaints of political prisoners in different jails. The proposition was as modest as anything could be, and among those who lent their support to it were gentlemen whose moderation and sobriety the Government itself would be the first to admit. And yet what was the position of the Behar Government in regard to it? Those who spoke on its behalf not only opposed the resolution, but opposed it on grounds than which nothing weaker or more extraordinary can be thought of. “Most of the complaints that had been put forward in the Press,” said one of these officials, “were fabricated and no Committee could do any good by enquiring into those complaints.” It evidently did not occur to the hon. member that on this basis no Committee of the Legislature can ever be necessary. It does not even appear from the report of the speech in the Searchlight that the Government itself had made any enquiry into the complaints before coming to the conclusion that they were fabricated. But even assuming that it had, what is the Council for if even in a matter in respect of which the public feels so strongly, it must accept the result of a purely official enquiry as the last word on the subject? This we gather is precisely what the hon. member asked the Council to do. “The jail administration,” he said, “was not an easy problem and should be best left to the experts.”