Lahore, Wednesday, May 24, 1922

THE LATEST THREAT

CONSTITUTED as human nature is, man loves power, prestige and patronage and the several advantages that are inseparably associated with them. To expect a normal human being to face with anything like equanimity the prospect of a change for the worse in the existing order of things is to expect too much. We are not, therefore, in the least surprised at the threats in which the custodians of vested interests in India have thought fit to indulge in every time a progressive policy has been advocated, whether it be in the domain of legislation or constitutional reform or in regard to the Indianisation of the Imperial Services which have been regarded as the special preserves of a class. The controversy raised in 1883 over the Ilbert Bill when even the Viceroy, Lord Ripon, whose sympathetic attitude towards the proposed measure was well-known, was not spared the humiliation of personal affront, is now a matter of history. So high did feeling run against the Bill among the European section of the population in India that some of the adventurous spirits did not hesitate to hatch a conspiracy to pack home Lord Ripon bag and baggage. It was contemplated to summarily deport his lordship to England and thus put him away at a safe distance. The current of Indian affairs continued to roll smoothly for the reason that no attempt was made to touch vested interests till in 1912-13 the Royal Commission on Public Services was appointed. The illiberal (from the Indian point of view) recommendations of that body and their belated publication led to no very marked agitation among the members of the Imperial Services in India. Later, the increasing number of Indians in the I.M.S. disturbed the peace of mind of the European members thereof and a medical Reorganisation Committee under the chairmanship of Sir Verney Lovett was appointed in 1919.

