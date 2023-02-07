THE LAUSANNE BREAKDOWN

ALTHOUGH, as we have said, the breakdown of the Conference at Lausanne was not unexpected, the suddenness with which it was announced to a world, which for the preceding few days had been bidden to hope for better things had something dramatic about it. Only four days before the breakdown it was announced that the atmosphere had improved, and the hope was expressed in a Reuter telegram, dated February 1, that the Conference would come to a successful end within the next three days. The next day, a telegram emanating from Constantinople stated that “the news of the improved atmosphere in Lausanne was greeted with relief by the Turks, the great bulk of whom did not wish for further fighting, being convinced of the ultimate hopelessness of a struggle with Great Britain.” The telegram added that “the moderate elements at Angora who constituted the majority in the Assembly were beginning to assert themselves in favour of peace.” The British Press, writing about the same time, reflected the same belief. “The time has arrived,” said the Daily Telegraph, “when it is felt on both sides that the treaty must and will be secured.” Nor was this anticipation confined to one of the two sides to the dispute. We learn from a telegram, dated February 4 at Lausanne, that the Turkish reply, which had been received by Lord Curzon, stated that “the substance of the questions of principle having been solved, Ismet Pasha was prepared to sign the treaty with certain reservations on secondary points”, and that “the Turks were prepared to negotiate with Great Britain with regard to Mosul on a fixed date.” Another telegram said that “the Turks were ready to sign about 80 per cent of the clauses in the treaty but they wished to discuss others.”