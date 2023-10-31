IF Sir Edward Maclagan really wishes to know how that bitterness, which he miscalled hatred in his dissolution speech at the Punjab Legislative Council, is created, he has only to place himself in the position of the people over whom he rules and then survey the various incidents connected with the controversy over the question of the removal of the Lawrence statue. Here is a very small matter, a matter which could have been settled within less than two hours by any government which knew its business. It involved no question of principle or policy whatever, and the government and the European community in India would have lost nothing and gained everything by consenting to the removal of the statue the moment it was made clear to them that this was what the people desired. This, as we recently saw, is exactly what a Colonial Government did in a similar matter, although the number of people whose wishes were involved in that matter were only a handful in a large population, a mere drop in the ocean. All that it was necessary for the government to say to the citizens and the municipality of Lahore was that although it did not itself share the latter’s view of the statue, it felt that in this matter it was their sentiment which mattered most and as for some reason or other they did not want the statue to remain where it was, it thought it only right to take it over, as desired by them, and deposit it in a place where they would have no opportunity of seeing it. Had this simple, common sense course been followed when the public first demanded the removal of the statue and the municipality passed its first resolution on the subject, the bitterness which has characterised the popular agitation on the subject in its later stages could have been entirely avoided.