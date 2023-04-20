The “Leader” on Hindu-Muslim Unity

REFERRING to our recent article on the Amritsar incident, the Leader writes:- “Such comments only show that the enthusiasts for Hindu-Muslim unity did not understand the real character of the demonstrations that were held against Government. They practised a great deal of self-deception in treating manifestations of common hatred as indicative of a sudden disappearance of communal feelings. If Sir Michael O’Dwyer had not mismanaged the whole situation and if there had not been indiscriminate shooting at the Jallianwala Bagh, the fictitious Hindu-Muslim unity would have been much less in evidence. Now that the conditions are becoming normal and time is doing its healing work, the old communal animosities, which were supposed to have disappeared for good, have re-asserted themselves.” Borrowing the words of our contemporary, and slightly modifying them, we can say that such comments only show how little those who make them understand the real character of the demonstrations that were made at the time. Undoubtedly, they were demonstrations against Government, but it is wrong to say that they were manifestations of a common hatred. The hatred did appear at a later stage, and no patriotic Punjabi or Indian can recall its appearance with any feeling except those of unutterable shame and regret. But primarily and principally, it was a perfectly genuine movement towards real national unity. Indeed we are convinced that if the bureaucracy had not mishandled the situation, the history of that epoch would have been differently written. It would have been an epoch of regeneration in the proper sense of the term. In any case, it betrays a profound misunderstanding of the position in those days to say that the unity was fictitious and that those who expected anything out of it only deceived themselves.