THE LEGISLATURE AND KENYA DECISION

WE do not know and cannot say whether the feelings of dissatisfaction and resentment at the decision of His Majesty’s Government on the Kenya question, which found expression in both Houses of the Central Legislature on Friday, will soon pass away, as similar feelings have so often done in the past, but it is impossible to doubt that for the moment they left little to be desired, whether on the score of sincerity or of strength. In the Council of State, the question was raised both by way of interpellation and a motion for adjournment, the motion being brought forward by such a man as Sir M Dadabhoy, who had seldom in recent years been known to take up a position in relation to the government distinguished either for its courage or its independence. The speeches made on the motion on the non-official side were by no means of the milk and water type usual in debates in the Council. There was a unanimous demand that reciprocity legislation should be taken up, with one member hinting that all immigration must be stopped, that taxes must be levied on goods arriving from offending Colonies, and that India must refuse to participate in all Imperial Conferences and the British Empire Exhibition. The same member suggested that in the event of a war, India should take advantage of England’s misfortune and get whatever benefit she could. It was reserved for a Punjab member, Rai Bahadur Ramsaran Das, to strike a deeper chord. He suggested that Lord Reading and the Government of India should resign as a protest against the British Government ignoring their views. The Legislative Assembly was at least equally strong in its protest against the British Government’s decision.