The Lesson of Gorakhpur

If Mahatma Gandhi could postpone civil disobedience as a result of the Bombay happenings, it is scarcely believable that he will not find the same justification for the same course in the happenings in Gorakhpur which, in a sense, are on an even worse footing than the Bombay riots, and as to which not only the Gorakhpur leaders, including the President of the District Congress Committee, but his own son have practically corroborated the official version. “We cannot help observing,” write the former, “that these acts of violence, brutal and fiendish murders and the roasting to death of living human beings can on no account be justified, and are the results of carrying on propaganda among the inflammable masses with the avowed object of destroying respect for law and authority.” Mr. Devidas Gandhi, wiring from the spot to the Leader, says that the facts stated in the Government communique are mainly correct, that they owed their safety to the timely help of the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Magistrate, and that the Collector’s restraining influence prevented horrors. The President of the District Committee is so affected by the enormity of the crime that he has asked Mahatma Gandhi not to start civil disobedience in Gorakhpur, if not in the whole of the United Provinces. There was, of course, no idea, as far as we are aware, of sanctioning mass civil disobedience at any other place than Bardoli and probably Guntur, but once it is started at one place, it is not possible to forecast with precision what imitative action will or will not be taken at other places. It is because this is so that Mahatma Gandhi has laid down again and again that mass civil disobedience should not started anywhere until the leaders can be absolutely sure of an atmosphere of non-violence being maintained in all parts of the country.