THE LIBERAL CONFERENCE

THE third session of the UP Liberal Conference, which has just concluded its sittings at Benares, once again emphasises the points of agreement as well as of difference between the more progressive section of the Liberal party and that section of the Nationalist Party which is not committed to the non-co-operation programme in its entirety. In both respects, the Presidential address of AP Sen, to which we referred yesterday, is an excellent introduction to the actual proceedings of the conference. It was a comprehensive utterance which dealt with a variety of topics, but for our present purpose, it is enough to draw attention to its principal feature. Speaking of the reforms, Sen said that “there could be no appropriate discussion of the matter unless the premises were accepted that it was the inherent right of all people to be self-governing, that a good government could never be a substitute for self-government, that no race had any right to dominate another race and that there was no merit in an Empire which did not secure equal status to its constituent members.” In the abstract and viewed only as general propositions, these are among the commonplaces of modern political thought and as such the common heritage of all civilised men and women. But as concrete propositions, laid down with particular reference to the Reforms, they can only mean that the preamble to the Government of India Act, by which the British Government and Parliament arrogate to themselves the right of withholding from India her birthright of self-government for so long a time as they are not convinced of India’s “fitness”, is just as unacceptable to the Liberals as it is to the Nationalists.