WHILE all parties and creeds of politicians in India and even administrators have practically adopted the ideal of Swaraj for India, there has not been any clear definition of the particular form of Swaraj nor mention of the time when it is to be attained. It is, of course, difficult to come to a unanimous decision on this point but if each party and each class of publicists at least made it clear to themselves what it is precisely that they are striving for and made it equally clear to all others also, there would, at least, be very little room for misunderstanding each other’s point of view and indulging in mutual recriminations. At the present moment, we notice that some of the prominent Liberals are expressing great satisfaction that the non-co-operation programme has failed and the movement has nearly collapsed as a result of the severe policy of repression adopted by the Government. At the same time, the Bombay Liberal Conference has demonstrated, much to the dismay of the impartial public, its own lack of strength and influence among the people and uncertainty regarding its own programme and ideal. Mr. Sastri, in his concluding address, proceeded to read a severe lesson on the virtue of political compromise, at a time when one can see no sort of fight put up by the Liberal party and no issue regarding which a compromise can reasonably be suggested. He referred to the criticism made of the Liberal programme viz., “that the party was bound to meet with ill success so long as it eschewed attractive aims, shrank from great ideals and did not discover watchwords and battlecries which would draw the hearts of young men to them.” Considering the poor attendance and lack of enthusiasm betrayed at the conference, a criticism of this kind might be made by those who are accustomed to the enthusiastic fervour aroused in the country by the non-co-operation party.