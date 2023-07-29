The Liberals and Lala Lajpat Rai

WE are sincerely pleased to learn that at least one Liberal organisation has felt it to be its duty to seek the release of Lala Lajpat Rai. The Committee of the United Provinces Liberal Association, at its meeting held on Tuesday evening with Mr Chintamani in the chair, made an earnest appeal to the Punjab Government for Rai’s release on the ground of his ill-health. We learn from the Leader that the resolution has been wired to the Punjab Governor and a copy has been sent to the Viceroy. It remains to be seen what notice the authorities concerned will take of this request made by an admittedly Liberal body, presided over by a gentleman who until recently was a member of one of the Provincial Governments. It will not do for the government to take refuge in the plea that Rai is not suffering from tuberculosis. At best, the matter is one of a difference of opinion between two doctors, one of whom is presumably as competent a judge of the matter and as honest a man as the other. But there is at any rate no difference of opinion — there can be none — as to the fact that Rai has now for many weeks been suffering from a cruel disease which either because of the conditions of his jail life or because of its own complicated nature has not yet been properly diagnosed, and that there has been no improvement in his health, even if it has not become actually worse. Is this not itself a sufficient reason for not detaining him in prison for any further period of time, more particularly as the sentence he is now undergoing is in respect of a charge which the government’s own advocate admitted in court had not been established against him and for which he did not ask for any punishment.