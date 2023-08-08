THE LIBERALS AND SWARAJISTS

IT is only natural that the Leader of Allahabad, one of the two most prominent organs of those Indian politicians who seceded from the Congress about five years ago because they could not agree with the majority, should consider it a point of weakness in the Swaraj party that they have followed a very different course in circumstances that outwardly, at any rate, are not dissimilar. In a recent issue, the journal writes: “The Liberals left the Congress when they could not honestly reconcile themselves with the policy which found favour with the majority in it and formed an independent organisation of their own, though they were denounced for following this thoroughly straightforward course. The minority party at the Gaya Congress has, however, thought it fit to act otherwise, and has been fighting the majority party from the inside. In the game of power that is going on, the larger issues are forgotten and personal squabbles loom large. There is indiscipline and chaos. The machinery of the Congress is paralysed and respect for the decisions of the Congress executive has disappeared. All this would have not happened if, following the example of the Liberals, the Swarajists had formed an independent party of their own outside the Congress.” That there is much in the present relations of the two parties and in the position of the Congress in consequence of those relations which is extremely unfortunate, we are the very last persons in the world to deny, as we have, indeed, been among the first to deplore it. But it evidently does not occur to the writer that the remedy he prescribes for this state of things is a remedy worse than the disease.

