THE LIBERALS AND THE PREMIER'S SPEECH

AS might have been expected, the Liberal Press has condemned Mr Lloyd George’s speech as reducing the announcement of August 1917, a document of such importance, to a camouflage. There are no two papers which between them are more representative of Liberal opinion in the country than are the Bengalee and the Leader; and both these journals have denounced the speech in scathing terms. The Bengalee says that “India will easily agree with Colonel Wedgwood that it amounts to nothing short of a new declaration of policy and that it was impossible to square it with that of August 1917”, and adds: “No one in the world would have difficulty in understanding that Mr. Lloyd George’s speech goes against the grain of the Government of India’s declared policy of Indianisation; for having changed his mind as regards the relinquishment of the charge of administration to Indians, what he now wants is only their co-operation.” The Leader is equally outspoken. “The speech,” it writes, “is reactionary, for the statements made are clearly and openly a retrogression from the standpoint of the declaration of August 1917, as pointed out by Colonel Wedgwood in the House of Commons; further, it is provocative as it makes derogatory reflection upon India’s capacity for self-government and the evidence of India’s past record.” After subjecting various statements and observations in the speech to severe criticism, our contemporary thus sums up:--“All this was true of the British Empire before the deluge. In all this there is no new angle of vision evident. The joint report ought to be repudiated and no more should Indians entertain the notion that they are going to be entrusted with those functions which have hitherto been discharged by the British Government.”