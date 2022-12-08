THE LOGIC OF REPRESSION

NOTHING is a more familiar spectacle in countries, where in spite of the birth of national consciousness the right of national self-government is withheld, than the vicious circle in which repression moves. It is the fear of extremism that is originally put forward as the ground for repression. Repression gives birth to that extremism which but for it might never have appeared. The appearance of extremism is made an excuse for further repression which, in its turn, leads to further extremism, and so the circle goes on extending until either one or the other is exhausted or, as is sometimes the case, until they are overtaken by a common danger which proves the undoing of both. Every student of Irish history knows that this has happened in that country. For years English repression and Irish nationalism had held each other in a deadly grip, until there appeared those forces which neither could resist, forces which for a time made short work of all pretence of law and constitutionality on either side, and demonstrated the half-truth underlying the famous saying of a distinguished thinker and man of letters, that all conflicts between man and man and nation and nation resolve themselves in the last analysis into the simple proposition, “Shall I kill thee or shall thou kill me?” It is their anxiety to prevent the horrors of Ireland being repeated on the sacred soil of India no less than their burning love of freedom, that has made so many among us, who yield to no one in their love of order, condemn repression with all their heart. Unhappily, there are forces in India, as in Ireland, which have been goading the Government on from one set of folly to another and so long as these forces are there even the better class of officials must remain in constant danger of being misled.