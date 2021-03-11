THE LUCKNOW MEETING

THE session of the All-India Congress Committee at Lucknow, which has just come to an end, had been looked forward to with great interest. It was the first meeting of the body to be held after the imprisonment of Mahatma Gandhi, and to both friends and foes of the movement it was to furnish a decisive test whether the anchor of the Congress held in the absence of the great leader. Secondly, it was the first meeting of the Committee which was likely to be attended by the first all-India leader of the movement to be released on the expiry of his sentence, and it was naturally expected that he would have something to say as regards the events that had taken place since his enforced silence. Thirdly, there was impatience in many quarters to know what answer the All-India Congress Committee was prepared to give to the persistence of the authorities in several Provinces in a policy of repression and that at a time when the aggressive activities of the Congress had been definitely suspended. Fourthly and lastly, there was the undoubted fact that this suspension of the aggressive parts of the movement had been followed by a reaction, and that in many quarters there was no longer the same enthusiasm in working out the Congress programme that had been a conspicuous feature of the movement before Barduli, and it was naturally expected that the All-India Congress Committee would consider whether it was necessary to change the Barduli-Delhi programme in any respect to meet the requirements of the case. In all these respects, the public expectation has been substantially fulfilled. The Committee has shown that the anchor of the Congress not only as regards non-violent non-co-operation generally but as regards the Barduli-Delhi programme in particular still holds.