“THE MAHATMA AMONG POLITICAL SECTIONS”

WE have already said that Mahatma Gandhi owes his prosecution and conviction solely to the accident of India not being a self-governing country (where he would have been merely a political adversary of the Government for the time being, exhorting the people to change the existing form and system of government by non-violent means) and of the law of sedition and its administration in this country being what they are. This is also the opinion of the Bombay Chronicle which in a recent issue writes:--“Mr. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is a great patriot in the eyes of millions of people. How does it happen that a court of law of the country thinks it is its duty to send him to prison? The explanation is obvious. The law of sedition is defective, and is not in some important respects in keeping with the moral law. It must be changed.” The same seems also to be the opinion of Gandhi himself. “Section 124A,” he says in his statement, “under which I am charged, is perhaps the prince among political sections of the Indian Penal Code. Affection cannot be manufactured or regulated by law. If one has no affection for a person or thing one should be free to give the fullest expression to his disaffection so long as he does not contemplate, promote or incite violence. But the section under which Mr. Banker and I are charged is one under which mere promotion of disaffection is a crime. I have studied some of the cases tried under it and I know that some of the most loved of India’s patriots have been convicted under it.” Does not this mean that in the opinion of Gandhi the mere promotion of disaffection should not constitute sedition, and that if it had not been for the fact that the existing law does make the mere promotion of disaffection punishable, neither he nor “most loved sons of India” would have even been judged guilty of any offence?