AMONG other items of new and increased expenditure in the Industries Department for the year 1923-24, a detailed list of which appeared in the issue of the Punjab Gazette, we find that a recurring sum of Rs. 2,100 per annum is demanded for the “additional cost involved by the appointment of a Vice-Principal for the School of Arts as successor to the present Vice-Principal.” If our assumption that the school referred to is the Mayo School of Arts, Lahore, is true, we would like to know what has led the Government to make this proposal. There has been a strong rumour that the Mayo School of Art is going to have a European Vice-Principal. Is this additional cost being proposed in order to make the post worthy of acceptance by a European? If we are not mistaken, the present Vice-Principal of this school is a venerable gentlemen whose present official age is about 63 and who has been re-appointed after retirement. We do not know for what specific reasons this gentleman has been retained in service even after the completion of sixty years of age. Such a case is by no means common, and undoubtedly lends strength to the popular belief that the authorities are anxious that the post should not even temporarily be held by an Indian. We hope that when this proposed additional cost of a new Vice-Principal comes up for sanction before the Legislative Council, more light will be demanded on this aspect of the matter. For our part, we are opposed to the importation of an additional European for an Indian Art School. As far as we know, the Mayo School of Art never had more than one European on its staff. We do not think it can be difficult to get a suitable Indian for the post of Vice-Principal of this school.