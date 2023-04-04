THE MOCHI GATE MEETING

IF the two principal speeches at the Sargodha Conference reflected the views of the two communities to which the speakers belonged on the burning question of the Hindu-Mussalman differences in Punjab, it is not wrong to assert that the two principal speeches at the great public meeting held outside Mochi Gate reflected the general stand-points of the two principal parties in the Congress. Both speakers were animated by one supreme purpose, and both wanted to achieve that purpose by carrying their hearers with them to an elevated plane from which they could look down with comparative indifference upon the petty issues that divide them today. The impression produced by the two speeches, as indeed by all the speeches made on the occasion, was so great that it is safe to assert that if anything had really depended upon a vote being taken then and there, and if such a vote had been taken, the entire gathering with few or no exceptions would have voted solid for the view which the speakers represented, the view that all communal differences should forthwith cease, and both communities and, indeed, the entire body of the people should concentrate their attention upon the winning of the great battle. But while this was naturally common ground between the two speakers, it was possible for any discriminating hearer to detect a difference between them as regards the emphasis laid by them on particular methods for the realisation of their object. Mr. Rajagopalachari, the leader of the majority, while reminding the meeting of the great battle for Swaraj, seemed to lay the bulk of his “emphasis upon the purification of our hearts, upon our ceasing to find fault with each other, to pursue the path of sacrifice, in a word upon the moral aspect of the problem.”