REFERRING to our observation in a recent issue that a policy of immediate, wholesale obstruction would be wrong, “because it would in the present circumstances do no good, but on the other hand create divisions in the national party, because it might actually recoil upon its authors and their party, and because there is a better method of attaining exactly the same end”, the Leader writes:--“The above statement represents the Moderate standpoint.” For our own part, we are not sure of that. The method we are thinking of is essentially different from the present Liberal method. So far from thinking that the latter will attain exactly the same end that the non-co-operators are striving to realise at a reasonably early date, we are convinced that left to itself it would never attain that end, whether now or even in the remote future. For, what is that method as preached and practised by the leaders of the party? It is nothing but co-operating with the bureaucracy in working the Reforms, supporting every measure that the party considers right and good for the country, and opposing every measure that it considers wrong, but never for once raising the fundamental question, and never carrying opposition beyond a very moderate limit. Even a speech like the Steel Frame speech of Mr. Lloyd George, made not in his private capacity, but as the head of the British Government, does not rouse it from its moderation and does not lead those of its members who form parts of a Government, which is officially claimed to be subordinate to that Government, to seriously consider their position.