WE have published three separate accounts of the Multan riots and connected events, those of the Congress deputation, our special representatives and the Punjab Hindu Sabha deputation. The first two, while differing from each other in certain particulars, are substantially at one on most of the broader issues. The third is in some respect the most detailed of the three, while the fact that the deputation included two members of the Legislative Council, one of whom, besides occupying a high social position, is an ex-official of great administrative experience and a lawyer of distinction in whom the Government itself not long ago showed its confidence by appointing him a member of the Martial Law Compensation Committee, lends importance to this report which neither of the other two reports could possibly claim. And yet the keynote of this report is just the same as that of the other two. The facts clearly show that it was the Mahomedan mob which included the aggressors on the 3rd September, that both on the 3rd and the 4th, the worst excesses were perpetrated by them, that they were solely responsible for the destruction and desecration of sacred places, and the burning of sacred books, and lastly that much of this damage to person and property and of the mischief done in the way of sacrileges could easily have been avoided if the Police had been active and had done its duty. It is worthy of note that this essentially and exclusively Hindu deputation, representing a public body whose sole object is to protect and advance Hindu interests, does not utter a single word in anger. We have not been able to discover one single strong adjective used by the deputation even with reference to the mob. The deputation, indeed, is concerned only with the doings of the mob and not with the mob itself.