 THE NABHA TRAGICOMEDY : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, October 6, 1923

THE NABHA TRAGICOMEDY



THE last act in the neat little drama, which has just been enacted by the Nabha administration in connection with the three Congress leaders recently arrested by them, is an appropriate sequel to the preceding acts. The arrest of the three gentlemen, the order under Section 144 served upon Pandit Motilal Nehru, which had to be subsequently withdrawn, the trial, and last but not least, the outrageous sentence of two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment passed upon each of the three accused had all the elements of a farce. Only the suspension of the sentence and the peaceful departure of the three heroes were needed to complete the action and give it its distinctive character of a tragicomedy. Indeed, if we had not known the three leaders and the Nabha administration well enough, we should have thought, after going through the proceedings in this interesting case from start to finish, that the whole thing had been pre-arranged to provide delectation to a public weary of the monotony of the somewhat serious contests which the Congress on the one hand and the Sikhs on the other had been waging with the bureaucracy for more than two years. It is at least certain that the several actors in the affair could scarcely have acquitted themselves better if the whole thing had been pre-arranged. The three gentlemen, having heard of the terrible happenings at Jaito, decided to see things for themselves and proceeded to the place. On their way, they met a jatha and accompanied it to be the better able to witness what they had gone to see. However, they were arrested by the police even though they were not part of the jatha.

#Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

2
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

3
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

4
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

6
Delhi

Sisodia bail hearing: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against AAP leader

7
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

8
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

9
India

India insists Canada must reduce its diplomatic staff

10
Haryana

High Court grants bail to HCS officer

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Delhi excise policy scam: ‘Where is money trail?’ SC turns the heat on ED

Court asks why PMLA if Sisodia hasn’t used proceeds

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

ED gets Sanjay’s 5-day custody

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

Not a drop to share with other states: Mann

After Cabinet nod, Guv clears Gurminder Singh as new AG

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Garcetti raises G20 in J-K to defend envoy’s PoK visit

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash

Gold rush: Archers hit mark twice, Dipika-Harinder smash it in squash


Cities

View All

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

One nabbed for running fake de-addiction centre

AAP hits streets over ED action on MP

Seven teachers appointed on fake papers, L-G orders probe

Man duped of Rs 5 lakh over promise of job

Man attempts to courier opium to US, booked