THE NABHA TRAGICOMEDY

THE last act in the neat little drama, which has just been enacted by the Nabha administration in connection with the three Congress leaders recently arrested by them, is an appropriate sequel to the preceding acts. The arrest of the three gentlemen, the order under Section 144 served upon Pandit Motilal Nehru, which had to be subsequently withdrawn, the trial, and last but not least, the outrageous sentence of two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment passed upon each of the three accused had all the elements of a farce. Only the suspension of the sentence and the peaceful departure of the three heroes were needed to complete the action and give it its distinctive character of a tragicomedy. Indeed, if we had not known the three leaders and the Nabha administration well enough, we should have thought, after going through the proceedings in this interesting case from start to finish, that the whole thing had been pre-arranged to provide delectation to a public weary of the monotony of the somewhat serious contests which the Congress on the one hand and the Sikhs on the other had been waging with the bureaucracy for more than two years. It is at least certain that the several actors in the affair could scarcely have acquitted themselves better if the whole thing had been pre-arranged. The three gentlemen, having heard of the terrible happenings at Jaito, decided to see things for themselves and proceeded to the place. On their way, they met a jatha and accompanied it to be the better able to witness what they had gone to see. However, they were arrested by the police even though they were not part of the jatha.

