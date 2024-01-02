THE NATIONAL PACT

THE discussion that took place both in the Subjects Committee and in the open congress on the subject of a national pact for India revealed the existence of a wide divergence of opinion on this vitally important matter. This difference of opinion was not, as is so often the case in our congresses and conferences, merely as regards the details of the proposal, but touched the question of principle, the question whether it was all right to draw up a pact. The President, supported by several others, was of the opinion that it was neither necessary nor desirable to draw up one. He admitted that there were differences in the country, but held that the best way to remove them was to vigorously work on the constructive programme. “Pacts are only for idle hands,” he said, “not for workers. Do not allow the water to become more muddy than what it is by the formation of pacts. We are thinking of small things in a small way. The great work still waits to be done.” From an abstract point of view, there was much sound sense in this observation, but as speaker after speaker observed, it entirely ignored the realities of the case. It is just because the existence of Hindu-Mahomedan differences has brought all national work, including the working of the constructive programme itself, to a standstill, that the attention of the public and of most thoughtful men in the country has now for months been virtually concentrated on this question of a national pact. As Dr Ansari pointed out, this question of a pact was the only question before the present session; to drop this subject would be nothing short of a disaster.

