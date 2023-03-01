THE NEW PARTY’S PROGRAMME

WE have now before us both the Constitution and the programme of the new party as adopted at its recent Conference at Allahabad. The Constitution removes all possibilities of misunderstanding on the vitally important question of the relation of the party to the Congress. It provides, in the first place, that every person, who being a member of any Congress organisation in the country subscribes to the Constitution and programme of the new party, shall be eligible to be a member of it; and secondly that every member of the All-India Congress Committee, who is a member of the party, shall be a member of the General Council of the party. The new party, while having a distinct Constitution and programme of its own, is a party within the Congress and consisting only of Congressmen. In one respect, this Constitution is an improvement upon the Congress Constitution itself. Under the latter, the Provincial Committees, though they have large powers, can scarcely be called autonomous bodies. In most important matters, they have to take their cue from the All-India Congress Committee, unless the latter delegates any special power to them by means of a resolution. In the Constitution of the new party, provincial autonomy is specifically provided for. “Every Province,” says the last article of the Constitution, “shall have full autonomy in all provincial matters, including the carrying out of the programme of the party and in the organisation of the Provincial and other subordinate General Executive Committees,” though, of course, “subject to the general instructions issued from time to time by the General Council of the Executive Council of the party.” That this is the nearest approach to Mahatma Gandhi’s own position every intelligent reader of Young India can easily see.