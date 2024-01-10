THE NEXT ASSEMBLY

THE December number of the Indian Review has an illuminating article from the pen of Rt Hon VS Srinivasa Sastri. There are few men in India who are better fitted, either by their knowledge of constitutional theory or their experience of constitutional practice, to give a wise and sagacious lead to the country in this matter than the distinguished author of this article, and the performance does full credit to him. It is, to begin with, a perfectly dispassionate study of the political situation in India as revealed by the elections. There are those who are never weary of giving explanations of the Liberal defeat as incorrect as they are misleading. Sastri is under no such delusion. “The electors,” he says, “have punished Liberal candidates severely for being the government’s friends. It is true the public in all countries likes to criticise and condemn the government for real or fancied wrongs. But this is an innocent, if not amiable, pose and is very different from the rooted distrust and ill-will with which the great mass of educated and intelligent people regard the representatives of British authority in this country. Once in Simla, I described it as the almost complete lack of confidence in the good faith of the government, forgetting that truth in its nakedness must not be uttered in the courts of Princes or assemblies of officials. Since then, Sir Sivaswami Aiyar and Sir Tej Bahadur Sapru, both men who have held posts of the highest responsibility and whose reputation for sanity of judgment has never been questioned, have likewise warned the government of the extremely low state of its credit in the public eye.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.