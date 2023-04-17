The Nixon Round

OPTIMISM has been expressed by Indian Embassy officials in Washington over Mr. Nixon’s request to Congress to grant him sweeping powers to negotiate foreign trade reform. The Trade Bill, which he has proposed, would grant him power to raise as well as lower tariffs on foreign imports into the United States. He would also be able to raise as well as lower or eliminate other restrictions on imports. Further, he could take action against specific countries which used illegal or unfair tactics against American exports or who maintained unduly large balance of payment surplus with the United States. Of special interest to India is a clause in the Trade Bill calling for “preferences to less developed countries.” This would empower Mr. Nixon to allow duty-free entry into the United States of certain manufactured and semi-manufactured goods from the developing countries. However, these “zero duties” would be conditioned by what preferences other developed countries are prepared to extend to the less developed countries. They would not apply to textiles, certain kinds of steel products, watches and shoes. The preferences would also cease whenever a country’s export to the United States of a particular product reached a value of $23 million or totalled 50 per cent of America’s overall imports of that particular product. The preferences will not be available to developing countries such as those in Africa which already enjoy common market trade advantages over US products. According to reports from Washington, the Secretary of State, Mr. Rogers, held a special briefing for all representatives of America’s trading partners, including India. The Embassy officials have also been quoted as saying that they have been given to understand that restrictions on preferences such as the $25 million dollar limit “will not apply in all cases.”