THE Official Secrets Bill, which the Legislative Assembly will consider today, has a number of most reactionary and unjust provisions, which have not yet received the amount of public attention they deserve. The Englishman described the Official Secrets Bill of 1903 as calculated to Russianise the Indian administration. The present Bill is not much better. The law in British India relating to official secrets is at present contained in the Acts of 1889 and 1904 and the Statute of Parliament, namely, the Act of 1911. This Act of 1911 was amended by the Official Secrets Act of 1920, which applies to the United Kingdom but not British India. A short time ago, the Government of India appointed a Committee to consolidate and amend these laws, as the result of whose labours the present Bill was prepared. The Bill provides that if any person for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State approaches, inspects or passes over or is in the vicinity of any prohibited place or makes any sketch, plans or notes calculated to be useful to the enemy; or communicates to any other person any secret official code or password, etc, he shall be guilty of spying and shall be punishable, in the case of military secrets, with a maximum of fourteen years’ imprisonment and in the case of non-military or civil secrets, with a maximum of three years. Military offences are those committed in relation to any work, defence, arsenal, naval, military or air force establishment or station etc. In the case of these offences, evidence of overt acts will not be necessary for proving that the purpose of the accused person was prejudicial to the safety or interests of the State, evidence of conduct or character being enough for the purpose. In the case of other offences the ordinary rule of evidence will apply.