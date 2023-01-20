IT is not clear what Dr. Tej Bahadur Sapru, a renowned lawyer, means by saying that the only question to his mind is how best to curtail the period of probation, and yet omitting to deal with this very question. What, by the way, does he mean by “the period of probation prescribed by the statute”? The statute prescribes no period of probation but only lays down that “at the expiration of ten years after passing of the Act a Statutory Commission shall be appointed to enquire into the working of the system of government, the growth of education and the development of representative institutions in British India and report whether and to what extent it is desirable to establish the principle of responsible government or to extend, modify or restrict the degree of responsible government then existing therein.” This means, in the first place, that the Statutory Commission may be appointed at any time within the ten years, though it must be appointed at the end of the period, and secondly that when it is appointed it is only to enquire into and report on the question whether more responsibility should be given to India. As regards the period of probation itself, it may extend over five years or five centuries. It is this vagueness of the wording of the statute which makes it useless for the purposes of full self-government. And yet Dr. Sapru not only says not a word against it but actually acquiesces in the arraignment by the use of a form of words as vague as the statute itself. “An early date,” not for very long” are words that may have been appropriate a decade ago. Today, when the whole country is burning with the desire for full and immediate self-government such words only show how out of touch with public opinion even a man of the ability of Dr. Sapru is apt to be after having served in an irresponsible Government for a little over three years.