The Police and the Anglo-Indian Press

ONE of the most remarkable things in the India of to-day is the praise which the Anglo-Indian Press is prepared to bestow on the Indian Police. In this respect the Indian Police form a class by themselves, for there is no other class of Indian officials, not even the Indian army, who can claim this singular good fortune. We have sometimes asked ourselves what the explanation of this phenomenon may be, and the answer that has occurred to us is that there is no other branch of the public service, in the rank and file of which Indians predominate, which is so peculiarly identified with the bureaucracy or on which the bureaucracy is dependent every hour for carrying out its policy and measures as this branch. It is an interesting speculation, from this point of view, what will become of all this praise if and when the bureaucracy will cease to be the master, as it must in due course, and the people will come into their own. It goes without saying that the Police would forthwith transfer their allegiance to the Indian Parliament and the Indian Cabinet, and the rule of privilege would cease. If then some of the present habits of certain sections of the Police still persist, how would our friends like? How would an assembly of Anglo-Indians bent on exercising what they believed to be their right in the teeth of an order which they believed to be wrong like being treated as the Akalis were recently treated on the road leading to Guru-ka-Bagh or at Guru-ka-Bagh itself? After all, even Europeans can sometimes find themselves in conflict with an existing law as the Non-conformists and the Suffragettes, to quote only two instances from recent British history, did find themselves not very long ago. Would they, in such cases, like to be treated as those Indians are treated by a class of police officers and men, who find themselves in the same unfortunate position?