THE POLICY OF SWARAJ PARTY

NOW that the elections in most of the provinces are over and in others are about to be over, and it is possible to form a fairly definite idea as to the position of the Swaraj party both in the new councils and the new Assembly, the question which is naturally being asked on all sides is: what is going to be the policy of this party in either case? We are quite aware that long before the elections began, certain apparently authoritative statements were made on this subject by some party leaders. But for our part, we never attached any excessive importance to these statements. That the leaders themselves did not regard their statements as anything more than tentative is shown by the fact that in every province it is this question of the policy to be followed by the party in the council which is now being seriously considered by the party itself. At the meeting of the party in Poona, this was among the matters discussed, and the conclusion which the meeting came to was that “for the present and pending the accrual of further experience and the receipt of further definite instructions from the Central Council of the Swaraj party, the principles stated in Pandit Motilal Nehru’s manifesto, dated October 14, be accepted as leading principles”. Similarly, in Bengal, this is among the matters put down on the agenda for a meeting of the party to be held on the 16th instant, issued by CR Das himself. It is perfectly obvious that if the statements of the leaders had been like the law of the Medes and the Persians, held to be true for all time and binding in all circumstances, this fresh consideration of the policy of the party in the council would have been both superfluous and meaningless.