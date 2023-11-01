THE result of the Pratap case, which we published in our issue of yesterday, is a surprise to the public in more than one sense. Most people who had followed the proceedings in the case with any care had come to the conclusion that the only right course for the court was to acquit the accused. He had certainly succeeded in proving both that he was absent from the office on the days when the offending article was either given to the Press or actually published, and that he not only did not authorise but had no prior knowledge of its publication; and since intention is of the essence of a criminal offence and knowledge is essential to intention, this proof in substance and in effect amounted to a conclusive proof of his innocence. The orders of the Magistrate are a surprise because these circumstances which clearly entitled the accused to an acquittal were viewed by him only as mitigating circumstances, circumstances which had to be considered only in determining the sentence. Although we have not the text of his judgment before us, we can easily see that in arriving at this conclusion, the Magistrate must have allowed himself to be guided by a well-known ruling of the Punjab Chief Court, which the counsel for the accused had pointed out with convincing force in his argument that it could not possibly apply to this case, and which is undoubtedly opposed to the spirit of the law and at variance with other and more cogent rulings. It is a matter of great importance that this particular ruling should be set aside by an authority which is competent to overrule it, and for this reason, among others, we are decidedly of the opinion that there should be an appeal to the High Court.