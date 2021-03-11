THE PRESENT CONGRESS POLICY

THE Indian National Congress has revised and modified its programme of action; and it does not merely alter the programme, but introduces changes of a fundamental and far-reaching character by removing all activities of an aggressive nature from its present ambit. That this is so is quite obvious from even a cursory reading of the Bardoli-Delhi resolutions and an examination of the Congress activities since that decision was taken. Mass civil disobedience has been definitely abandoned; and individual civil disobedience has been postponed, because it is hedged round by so many conditions and limitations that resort to it on a large scale has been made most improbable, if not impossible, under the existing circumstances. The no-tax campaign was never seriously put into force and its adoption in the immediate or the near future was always discountenanced by Mahatma Gandhi, on the ground that the country was not prepared for it. The present programme of the Congress thus consists in the popularising of khaddar and the spinning wheel, the enrolment of members of the Congress, the collections for the Tilak Swaraj Fund, the formation of Panchayats which will work strictly within the law and adhere to the principle of non-violence, and the elevation of the depressed classes by the removal of untouchability. As regards the liquor shops and foreign cloth shops, picketing is to be resorted to only if it becomes absolutely necessary, and that too in strict accordance with the principle of non-violence. The major part of this programme is unexceptionable, and the entire country is in sympathy with it. That this is so is clear from the fact that prominent liberals all over the country have expressed themselves in sympathy with the present constructive programme of the Congress.