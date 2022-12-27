WE have received a copy of the Presidential address. It has been received too late for publication in extenso in this issue, but a considerable part of it will be found elsewhere. For the same reason, we have to defer a detailed comment on the address till tomorrow. We will content ourselves with only a few general observations. Although we have had time barely to look at the contents of the address, we consider it quite safe to say that it is one of the most strikingly original and thought-provoking addresses that have ever been delivered from the Congress platform. The question of agreement or disagreement is a question of detailed examination, and must naturally be reserved for the future. But that one statement of the President that he has no faith in and does not want parliamentary government for India and the part of the address in which it is elaborated would make the address rank with the boldest pronouncements that have ever been made by our Indian leader. Even Mahatma Gandhi, when challenged to define the Swaraj he wanted for India, said that his present ideal, the ideal for which he was working, was nothing more and nothing less than parliamentary self-government. Even he dared not say that if provincial autonomy was granted to India along with responsibility in the Central Government, he would protest against it. It may be that if Mahatma Gandhi were to explain himself more fully, it would be seen that between him and Mr. Das, the difference is not so very great. It is surely not believable that Mahatma Gandhi cares less for local and village autonomy than Mr. Das or anyone else, or that the self-government he aspires to is self-government only for the middle class with, so far as the proletariat is concerned, the substitution of an Indian for an English bureaucracy.