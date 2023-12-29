IN noticing the Presidential address of Maulana Mohammad Ali at the Cocanada Congress, we have to begin with a complaint. It is one of the longest addresses ever delivered from the Congress platform, and occupies, roughly speaking, about 55 columns of The Tribune. More than one-half of it, moreover, is history, the history of the speaker himself and of his community, particularly in relation to the Congress on the one hand and to the government on the other, and as some one has said finely, people do not wish to hear or read history when they are making it. But the complaint is both superficial and ungracious. Brilliant, penetrating, forceful and elegant, the length of the address is no bar to its being a rare intellectual treat. Not a sentence jars on the ear; not a phrase suggests that the writer is using a language which is not his own, or of which he has not a perfect mastery. As for the history, it is not narrated without a very clear and definite purpose. That purpose is thus stated by the speaker himself: “Possessing no such personality as the Mahatma’s, and being as unwilling to bind a spell over you as I am incapable of doing it I could only lead you to the conclusions which after half a life-time of blindness and much blundering I have at last reached, by demonstrating to you that our safest guide, the experience of several generations, invariably lead us to the same.” Much latitude would readily be allowed to a man actuated by such a desire, and in the present case the desire is not merely laudable in an individual sense but is essentially patriotic.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress