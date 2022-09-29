THE PRESS BILL IMBROGLIO

IN spite of the air of mysteriousness assumed both by the Home Member and Sir D.P. Sarbadhikari in their speeches in the Assembly on Tuesday last, announcing the failure of the negotiations regarding the Press Bill, it is obvious that this failure could only have been due to one of two causes. Either the material placed before the leading members of the Assembly at the Conference that was held at the Viceregal Lodge between them and members of the Government, including His Excellency himself, did not satisfy the former that the Bill in the form in which the Government wanted to see it passed was necessary or desirable; or they had reasons to believe that any compromise involving the annulment of the action taken by the Assembly only three days before would be acceptable to the rank and file of that body. Further, judging from the words used by both speakers, it does seem to us that the second rather than the first was the cause. “I wish to make it clear,” said the Home Member, “that this (the failure of the negotiations) is not due to any lack of endeavour on the part of the Government or on the part of those non-official members with whom we have discussed the matter to find a solution. It is due to circumstances beyond our control that we have failed and I may say that the members of the Government and those non-official members with whom I have been in contact showed every desire to get out of the impasse in which we find ourselves.” It is hard to believe that Sir William Vincent would have been so conciliatory in his speech if the leaders of the Assembly who were present at the conference had, from his own point of view, been unreasonably obstinate in rejecting the Government’s estimate of the material placed before them.