THE PRESS IN INDIA

IT was on the whole a highly interesting paper which Everard Cotes read at a recent meeting of the East India Association in London on the subject of the Newspaper Press of India. Cotes had been the editor of an Anglo-Indian journal in Calcutta before he became the Managing Director of an Anglo-Indian press agency supplying news to both Indian and Anglo-Indian newspapers and had, therefore, very good opportunities of studying both the good and bad points of the several classes of journals in India, their strength and weakness, the advantages they enjoy and the difficulties and limitations under which they undoubtedly labour. It was, therefore, only to be expected that in a paper on this subject he would be able to give to his hearers a good deal of valuable information not available to the ordinary Englishman even in India. But it was also to be expected that an account of the newspaper press in India written by such a man would partly, at any rate, be a story of the lion painted by himself. The Anglo-Indian journal and the Anglo-Indian journalist were bound to loom larger in the picture than even the best edited Indian journal and the most influential Indian journalist. So they do. One is seriously told that it is Anglo-Indian journals like the Statesman, the Englishman, the Times of India, the Pioneer, the Madras Mail, the Rangoon Gazette and the Civil and Military Gazette that set the standard for journalism in the country at large and act as a moderating influence upon the whole.

