The pressing issues

IN these columns, we have consistently pressed forward those practical ideals of nationalism the acceptance of which has always appeared to us to be the sine qua non of India’s regeneration. We have set our face against theories, which do not appear to us to be seasonable or reasonable in the existing conditions. In particular, we have not hesitated to assail those formulae of the reforms which militate against the early development of a responsible government in India; and we have not omitted to point out that the trend of the government’s present policy is both distasteful to those vitally concerned and also dangerous in its consequences. The whole problem has been translated, by recent events, to a new plane; and it is there that Indian journalism is now called upon to focus on the issues of the general situation. Two of these issues involve anomalies of so glaring a nature as to arrest the immediate attention of the most casual observer. The first anomaly is that in spite of the ‘reforms’, government by bureaucracy not only continues unabated but has also actually intensified in character. The second and even greater anomaly is that any movement to expedite, in a constitutional manner, the advent of full responsibility, which is the main avowed ideal of the reforms, is condemned as an attempt to subvert the government — the government of the bureaucracy. Under such conditions, no progress is possible. The questions that arise are: is the goal of self-government real? Is not statesmanship an infinitely better and more adequate means of preventing excitement in the public mind than, for instance, Regulation III of 1818?