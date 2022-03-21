The Prophet of non-violence

WE cannot affect surprise at the conviction of Mahatma Gandhi. It had been a foregone conclusion ever since his arrest, and he had himself facilitated it by pleading guilty. Nor can the sentence be said to have been wholly unexpected, though it is bound to exacerbate feeling and so aggravate an already grave situation. About its extraordinary severity there can, indeed, be no two opinions among competent critics. But it was only an extraordinarily severe sentence which could meet the requirements of the official case, as that case was officially viewed. The Government of the country had convinced itself that non-violent non-co-operation was evil which had to be suppressed by force. It had got hold of most of the lesser lights of the movement and sent them to prison for varying terms. It hoped that by this means it would have been able to suppress the movement, and having discovered its mistake, had resolved to strike at the fountain source of the “evil”. Having come to this decision, it was almost too good to expect that it would not press for and obtain a heavier sentence in this case than it had done in any other. Undoubtedly, even then a sentence of six years was monstrously heavy, and there were factors to be taken into account in this case which did not exist, at least in the same measure, in any other. But heavy sentences have been the rule for some time, and the factors that differentiated Mahatma Gandhi’s case from those of others had, it might be said, greater relevancy in determining whether he should be arrested at all. In reality, Mahatma Gandhi’s case had from the first been one for statesmen and not for either administrators or courts of law. Had the latter had their way, he would have been sentenced to a longer term of imprisonment many months ago, when he first brought himself into collision with an existing law.