THE PROPOSED SERVICES COMMISSION

We do not know what useful purpose the Government of India expects to be served by the communique published in these columns, in which it says that the statement which has appeared in the Press to the effect that Viscount Peel has decided to recommend the appointment of a Royal Commission to consider the question of the position, prospects and grievances of the Indian Civil Service is unauthorised and inaccurate. The statement which the communique purports to contradict was clear enough and emanated from no less important a news agency than that of Reuter, which, whatever its other defects, is usually well informed in official and semi-official matters. “It is understood,” said the telegram, “that Lord Peel is consulting with the Government of India respecting the details of the Royal Commission which he has decided to appoint to enquire into the conditions and prospects of the Public Services in India.” Here were three specific statements: first, that Lord Peel had actually decided to appoint a Royal Commission to enquire into the matter; secondly, that he was consulting with the Government of India respecting the details of the Commission; and thirdly, that the Commission would enquire into the conditions and prospects of the Services. Are all these statements unauthorised and inaccurate? If not, which of them are? Why should the Government of India, in its contradiction of a statement made by a responsible and subsidised news agency, have adopted a form of words than which nothing could be more ambiguous or less satisfactory? “Unauthorised and inaccurate” means nothing to a public which wishes to know whether the appointment of the Commission has been decided upon and, if so, what its scope of reference is to be.