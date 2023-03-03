The Protection Debate

OUR first comment on the debate raised by Colonel Wedgwood in the House of Commons regarding the Indian States Protection Act is the failure of accredited leaders of either the Liberal or the Labour party, and especially the latter, to take part in it. The division itself is less unfortunate than this failure, because at least 120 persons did support Colonel Wedgwood in a House numbering no more than 400 on the day, not a very bad thing in an Indian debate, especially on a motion which amounted to a vote of censure upon the Government of India and the Viceroy. Our second remark must be about the amount of nonsense that was uttered by the apologists of the Indian Government on the occasion. Mr. Bennet, for example, said that this measure would do nothing to hamper honest criticism in the pursuit of journalistic duties, but only blackmailing against which the Government of India was pledged to give protection. Mr. Bennet, of all members of the House, ought to have known better. How often within his own knowledge have not measures, intended only to check sedition and disorder, been calculated, in their actual operation, to stifle honest criticism? Not a single member on the other side appears to have made an attempt to answer Colonel Wedgwood’s just assertion that the measure, whatever else might be said for it, was not necessary for the safety, tranquillity and the interests of British India. Lord Winterton’s only reply to this contention was that “not the slightest doubt existed about it after Lord Peel and the Government have carefully considered the matter.” Since when has the House of Commons been accustomed to being asked to give carte blache like this to the Executive?