 The Public Services Commission : The Tribune India

Lahore, Thursday, June 14, 1923

The Public Services Commission



OUR only concern with the Public Services Commission, the composition of which has just been announced in an India Office communique, is to enquire what attitude the Liberal party is going to take up in regard to it. The enquiry is all the more important as well as pertinent in view of the warning which so distinguished a member of the party as Chintamani has felt it his duty to give to his fellow Liberals during the last few days. “If Indian Liberals,” he says in an article in the Times of India on which we commented yesterday, “do not take note, and do not continually show to the people that they do take note, of the present unsympathetic and reactionary nature and tendencies of the government, their party will become a thing of the past, a mere name and will inevitably perish.” Few official proceedings have recently afforded a more striking illustration of “the unsympathetic and reactionary nature and tendencies of the government,” both British and Indian, in regard to Indian affairs than those connected with the appointment of this commission. From the very beginning, it had been made clear that nobody in India wanted this commission. From the very first moment, when the idea of this commission was mooted down to the actual appointment of it, Indian opinion, both in the Press and on the platform, had definitely, unmistakably and emphatically condemned the proposal. The Indian Legislature itself, as representing exactly that section of the community and those interests which had most to do with the matter, had been equally emphatic in its condemnation. And yet the government had no hesitation in proceeding with and eventually carrying its proposal. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

4
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

5
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

6
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

7
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

8
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

9
Nation

Government forced Twitter to block Rahul Gandhi's account: Congress

10
Nation

Cyclone Biparjoy: 21,000 people from coastal districts shifted to temporary shelters; ICG evacuates 50 personnel from oil rig

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Jalandhar MC repairs caved-in road

Tiff over stage in park takes turn for the worse

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Jagraon SDM seeks report into Swaddi Kalan village incident

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib