OUR only concern with the Public Services Commission, the composition of which has just been announced in an India Office communique, is to enquire what attitude the Liberal party is going to take up in regard to it. The enquiry is all the more important as well as pertinent in view of the warning which so distinguished a member of the party as Chintamani has felt it his duty to give to his fellow Liberals during the last few days. “If Indian Liberals,” he says in an article in the Times of India on which we commented yesterday, “do not take note, and do not continually show to the people that they do take note, of the present unsympathetic and reactionary nature and tendencies of the government, their party will become a thing of the past, a mere name and will inevitably perish.” Few official proceedings have recently afforded a more striking illustration of “the unsympathetic and reactionary nature and tendencies of the government,” both British and Indian, in regard to Indian affairs than those connected with the appointment of this commission. From the very beginning, it had been made clear that nobody in India wanted this commission. From the very first moment, when the idea of this commission was mooted down to the actual appointment of it, Indian opinion, both in the Press and on the platform, had definitely, unmistakably and emphatically condemned the proposal. The Indian Legislature itself, as representing exactly that section of the community and those interests which had most to do with the matter, had been equally emphatic in its condemnation. And yet the government had no hesitation in proceeding with and eventually carrying its proposal.