THE PUNJAB AND SWARAJ

THE happiest man in India, and especially in our own Province, today is the typical bureaucrat. Only two years ago he was preparing to go the way of all effete things, all things that have outlived their time and usefulness. Today, without any special effort of his own, he finds his position improved. Where there was despair and sadness, one can easily see signs of hope and cheer. How has this strange transformation, which at one time would have been regarded as contrary to nature and which is undoubtedly against India's vital interests, come about? The answer is easy. We ourselves have brought it about by our folly, our narrowness, our extreme short-sightedness. It is, indeed, true that the destiny of a nation lies in its own hands, and that people usually have exactly the form of government that they deserve. Had India followed the Mahatma’s lead, not, indeed, in carrying out his programme, large parts of which, as we have maintained from the first, were not practicable, but in the vital matters of national unity and the concentration of effort on the winning of Swaraj, how different would have been our position today! We have gone just the other way about. Instead of struggling for India’s birth-right of freedom, we have been struggling for the promotion of individual, communal and party self-interest. No wonder that neither the bureaucracy nor the world takes us quite seriously when we talk of the coming Swaraj. No wonder that when we ask for so simple a thing as an effective beginning in the Indianisation of Services by the discontinuance of foreign recruitment, the spokesman for the Government should have the audacity to tell us that our demand is not backed by public opinion, that the country is thinking of quite other things than Swaraj.